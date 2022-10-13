Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.60

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 273260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($167.35) to €148.00 ($151.02) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €180.00 ($183.67) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.
Koninklijke DSM Stock Up 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.
Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend
Koninklijke DSM Company Profile
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
