Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $494,022.00

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $494,022.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00263955 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00093988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064976 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,224,185 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate KMD through the process of mining. Komodo has a current supply of 131,586,722.03409 with 134,131,047.84273 in circulation. The last known price of Komodo is 0.23141642 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $470,061.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://komodoplatform.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.