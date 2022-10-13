KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,028.00

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00015361 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $161.94 million and $23,028.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.58 or 0.27194387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010621 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 2.96176382 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,316.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.