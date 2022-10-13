KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Raised by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in KLA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.30. 28,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.99. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.81 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

