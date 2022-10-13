KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

KLA Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $9.73 on Thursday, hitting $265.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,779. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.81 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

