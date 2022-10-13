KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

