Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 2,690.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Kion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,213. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

