Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to C$9.25

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,898. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $9,370,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

