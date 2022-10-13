Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

