Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.34.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
