KILT Protocol Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $66,430,443,944,642.60 billion and approximately $108,303.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.28 or 0.27314536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol (KILT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. KILT Protocol has a current supply of 151,251,450 with 49,420,140 in circulation. The last known price of KILT Protocol is 0.56787846 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $98,586.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kilt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

