Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Up 158.8% in September

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kidpik Stock Performance
Kidpik stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Thursday. 30,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,523. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.
Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kidpik (PIK)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.