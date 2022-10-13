Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Up 158.8% in September

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kidpik Stock Performance

Kidpik stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Thursday. 30,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,523. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik

About Kidpik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Further Reading

