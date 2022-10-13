Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KTCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

