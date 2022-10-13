Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. 2,870,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,909. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.30.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

