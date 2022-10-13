Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

KMT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

