Kellogg (NYSE:K) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. 31,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 98,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

