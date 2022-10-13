Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VO traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.83. 10,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,480. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

