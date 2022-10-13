Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.73. 87,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.