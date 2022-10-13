Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $4,337,000. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

