Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.96

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 2127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

