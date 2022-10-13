Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.20 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00007283 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $415.10 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001433 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 282,870,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,631,420 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava (KAVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kava has a current supply of 282,870,502 with 280,385,904 in circulation. The last known price of Kava is 1.43956638 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,416,889.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kava.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.