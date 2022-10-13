Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. 145,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,305. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.57). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

