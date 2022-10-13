Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Update

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of Kainos Group stock remained flat at $25.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

