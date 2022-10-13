K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.