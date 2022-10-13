JSF Financial LLC Sells 171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. 75,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $127.08 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

