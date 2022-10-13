JSF Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,192 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. 603,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $239.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

