JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,446,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,683,000 after purchasing an additional 685,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 3,912,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.