JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $126.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.56. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

