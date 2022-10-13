JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $16.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.78.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 550.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 696,244 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

