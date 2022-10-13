Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 18.2%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares were up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 450,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 454,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Jourdan Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$15.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

