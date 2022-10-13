Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 206,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,619. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

