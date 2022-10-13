Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $432.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

