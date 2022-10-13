Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.64.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE JCI opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 308,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 123,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.