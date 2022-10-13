JOE (JOE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.13 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, JOE has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $62.13 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.18 or 0.27387381 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010697 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE (JOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. JOE has a current supply of 420,304,079 with 325,718,033 in circulation. The last known price of JOE is 0.19597698 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,327,233.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

