Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Federated Hermes, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes' current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes' Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

FHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

Federated Hermes last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 576.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after buying an additional 1,417,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 902,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 565,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

