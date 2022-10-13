Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Edgewell Personal Care’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.7 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

EPC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

