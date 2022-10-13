Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after acquiring an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,227 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,295,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,295,812.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

