Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.71.

InMode Stock Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ INMD traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 231,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.23. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in InMode by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

