Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

