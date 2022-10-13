Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.61.

Shares of PPG opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

