Jefferies Financial Group Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.86.

MTB opened at $178.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.