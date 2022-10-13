Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,935. Enovis has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.76.

Insider Activity

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.