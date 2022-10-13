Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orange in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Orange’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Orange has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Orange by 63.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

