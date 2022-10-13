JB Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE BLK opened at $531.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $650.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.94 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.