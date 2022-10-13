Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 1,170.1% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

About Jasper Therapeutics

Shares of JSPR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,299. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

