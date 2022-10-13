Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 8.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 63,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

