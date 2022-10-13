Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 8.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 63,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
