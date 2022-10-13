Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

