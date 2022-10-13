Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.76 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

