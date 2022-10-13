Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

