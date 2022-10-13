Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. 13,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

